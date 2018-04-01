Carpenter's 2-run homer in 11th lifts Cards over Reds 7-5

2 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 12 2015 Apr 12, 2015 Sunday, April 12, 2015 3:39:00 PM CDT April 12, 2015 in Baseball
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer off Kevin Gregg in the 11th inning, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over Cincinnati 7-5 Sunday in a game that featured the major league debut of Cuban right-hander Raisel Iglesias for the Reds.

Carpenter's 392-foot drive to center on a full-count pitch from Gregg (0-1) followed Kolten Wong's single.

Carlos Villanueva (1-0) pitched two innings, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th by striking out Todd Frazier. St. Louis took two of three in the series and has won 13 consecutive three-game series against Cincinnati.

Iglesias allowed three runs and five hits in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Signed last July to a $27 million, seven-year contract, he became the first Reds player since Mike Leake in 2010 to reach the majors without playing a minor league game.

 

