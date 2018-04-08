Carpenter Signs 2-Year Deal with Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Chris Carpenter have agreed to a $21 million deal that will keep the former Cy Young Award winner with the club through the 2013 season.

Carpenter says the two-year contract could be the final one of

his career.

The 36-year-old right-hander won the 2005 NL Cy Young Award, then missed most of the 2007 and 2008 seasons with a series of arm injuries. He had bone spurs removed from his pitching elbow in May 2007 and had reconstructive elbow surgery that July, sidelining him until July 2008. A nerve in his right elbow was transposed in December 2008.

Carpenter is 9-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 30 starts this year heading into Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh.