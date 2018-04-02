Carpenter Throws Off Mound

JUPITER, FL -- Ailing St. Louis Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter has thrown off a mound for the first time in nearly two weeks. Carpenter had been limited in workouts since March 3 because of a stiff neck.

Carpenter threw 30 fastballs at about 75 percent on Friday. He said he felt better than he had expected and was happy with the session. If he feels well Saturday, he could try to throw off the mound again Sunday or Monday, and pitch batting practice.

The Cardinals think they might have a better idea next week of when Carpenter would be ready for exhibition games.