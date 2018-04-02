Carpenter Throws Off Mound for the First Time Since Injury

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter took a step forward in rehabbing a shoulder injury that has sidelined him all season, throwing off a mound for the first time.

The 2006 NL Cy Young winner threw 26 pitches Wednesday several hours before the Cardinals played the Chicago White Sox. He's scheduled to throw again Friday, then a few more times next week.

The Cardinals are hopeful Carpenter, who was 11-9 last season and then went 4-0 in the postseason for the World Series champions, can return sometime after the All-Star break. Carpenter broke down in spring training with a nerve-related ailment that sapped strength in his throwing shoulder, after throwing 273 1-3 innings in the 2011 regular season and postseason.

The 37-year-old Carpenter said the intensity level was comparable to a session prior to the team reporting for spring training in mid-February. The right-hander said everything feels fine and is guardedly optimistic he'll pitch this season.