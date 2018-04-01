Carr and Clapp Picks Up AMC Top Honors

SPRINGFIELD, IL. -- The William Woods University baseball team claimed three player of the year honors and landed four first team all-American Midwest Conference selections, as announced by the league following Thursday's championship game. Brian Carr was tabbed as the AMC Co-Player of the Year, as well as the Newcomer Player of the Year following a very successful 2012 campaign. Austin Clapp was voted AMC Freshman Player of the Year as well for the Owls.

In addition to his individual honors, Carr was voted as both a first team and honorable mention all-AMC selection. He earned first team honors as an outfielder, batting .449 on the year and posting a fielding percentage of .978 through 53 appearances. Jacob Harrison (Fulton, Mo.) also earned first team honors for the second straight year as a utility player.

Adam Brush and Matt Thomas were also named first team honorees for the 2012 campaign. After earning honorable mention accolades and a selection as 2011 AMC Freshman Pitcher of the Year, Brush posted an ERA of 2.90 en route to his second all-AMC nod as a starting pitcher. Thomas earned first team accolades as a relief pitcher after ranking 20th in the country with 7 saves and a 6-1 record. Like Carr, Thomas was also an honorable mention selection in 2012.

Thomas and Carr led six players to earn honorable mention status for the Owls, with Thomas earning selection as an outfielder and Carr getting the nod as a starting pitcher. Derek Fletcher was voted honorable mention at catcher, with Derek McCawley joining him as an infield honoree at first base. Robert Butvin earns his first all-AMC nod in the outfield, with Robbie McMorris earning a selection as a starting pitcher.

Fletcher, McCawley and Harrison were also tabbed to the 2012 AMC Gold Glove team, at catcher, first base and second base respectively.

The Owls also landed 15 players on the Academic All-AMC team for the 2011-12 school year. In order to be selected to this team, student-athletes must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better and be a full-year member of the squad.