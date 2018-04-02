Carr's 3 INTs help Chiefs rally past Raiders for 34-20 win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Maclin had two touchdowns catches after fourth-quarter interceptions and Tyvon Branch returned a third interception from Derek Carr for a game-clinching score against his former team and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for their sixth straight win, 34-20 over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders (5-7) were leading by six points and driving for more when Carr's mistakes changed the tide of the game and helped keep the Chiefs (7-5) in the lead in the AFC wild-card race.

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score and Maclin had 95 yards on nine catches to lead the Chiefs.

Carr threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns, but his three fourth-quarter interceptions sent Oakland to its fourth loss in five games.