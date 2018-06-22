Carreiro Earns All-American Honors

TOWSON, Md. -- Junior Marcelo Carreiro (Curitiba, Brazil), was named a Second Team Capital One Academic All-American for the men's soccer college division, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He is the fifth William Woods University student-athlete to earn the honor and the fourth current student to win the prestigious accolades.

Carreiro led the Owls with 12 goals on the year and added four assists. Four of his goals were game-winners, including the opening strike in WWU's 3-0 win over Park University to open the 2012 AMC Postseason Tournament. He ranks 27th in the NAIA in game-winning goals, and holds the third-best single-season goal total in William Woods history. Carreiro is a double-major (Sports Management and Management Information Systems) and carries a 3.56 cumulative GPA.

The Academic All-America team is selected by the CoSIDA Academic All-America committee from the pool of first team Academic All-District selections. In order to be eligible for nomination, players must maintain a 3.30 cumulative GPA and must be a significant contributor on the field as well. All-District teams are selected by members of CoSIDA from a pool of eligible nominees. The College Division is comprised of NAIA member institutions as well as Canadian colleges and universities and NJCAA members. Academic All-America teams are named at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels as well.

Carreiro joins Jada Bennington (2012-first team at-large), Jamie Palermo (Santa Fe, N.M.) (2012-third team at-large), Jacob Harrison (Fulton, Mo.) (2012-first team baseball) and Matt Thomas (Brashear, Mo.) (2012-third team baseball) as national recipients of the prestigious honor for William Woods University.