Carreiro Named to Capital One Academic All-District Team

FULTON, MO -- Marcelo Carreiro was named to the Capital One Academic All-District 5 team for the College division on Thursday. It is the first selection to this prestigious group for Carreiro, and the first for the William Woods University men's soccer team. With the selection, he qualifies for consideration for the Capital One Academic All-America team.

In order to be eligible for nomination, players must maintain a 3.30 cumulative GPA and must be a significant contributor on the field as well. All-district teams are selected by members of CoSIDA from a pool of eligible nominees. The College Division is comprised of NAIA member institutions as well as Canadian colleges and universities and NJCAA members. Academic All-District teams are named at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels as well, with first team all-district honorees eligible for selection to Academic All-America teams.

Carreiro leads the Owls with 11 goals on the year and has added four assists. He has struck for three game-winning goals for WWU, tied for 41st in the NAIA. He is third in the conference in goals, tied with Marko Paunovic, and is second in the league in shots on goal with 35.

The Capital One Academic All-America teams will be announced later this month.