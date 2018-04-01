Carriage Rides Raise Money for Rescued Horses

MOBERLY - Moberly celebrated the holidays with a parade down the city's main street today at 5 pm. Brenda Churchill brought her horse Rex and Amish-made carriage to the parade to raise money to rescue horses.

Along with her husband she owns a farm in Moberly and has taken in 30 horses from abusive owners or who would otherwise have been sent to the slaughterhouse. Some horses Churchill receives are too weak to make it, and others she nurses back to health with a special method. "I play them music. It calms them. They don't like rap but they love classical and country."

The couple are preparing to take on four more rescued horses, and are offering the horse-drawn carriages every weekend in hopes of making enough money to take care of the ones they have, and rescue even more in the future. Churchill said she has noticed a significant spike in needy horses because of the recession.