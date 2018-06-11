Cars Smashed at High School

The reason being? After the Jefferson City High School graduation, several hundred seniors went to a school sponsored all night party called "project graduation," and came back in the morning to a parking lot full of vandalized cars.

Aaron Ortiz, one of the seniors at the party, got into his Ford Taurus when he noticed a crack, got out, and saw a whole section of his car dented in.

"Their children's memory has been ruined by what these other children have done. To me, I'm like, what were they thinking?" stated parent Sherry Sanford.

The graduates were told to leave their cars in the Jefferson City High School parking lot, and from there they would be bussed to the YMCA where the party was taking place. So they left their cars in the student parking lot, but came back the next morning to find "08" written on their cars. But this was no simple prank as some of the vandalism included smashed windows and stolen CD players.

"I don't know why this upcoming senior class would do this or not. The "08" thing I can get, but why they would smash cars and steal...Break into them and steal stuff...I don't know." Ortiz said.

Sanford said that she believed it was the schools job to secure the area.

"If they're going to require that they leave their vehicles in the school parking lot then they should at least patrol the area." Sanford said.

KOMU tried to contact the Jefferson City Police Department for further information, but no one was available for comment.