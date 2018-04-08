Carson plans book tour stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson is scheduled to visit Missouri as part of his book tour.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Carson is scheduled to sign copies of his book, "A More Perfect Union," at a Springfield store on Thursday evening.

Carson said he'll focus on the book tour some days and will have campaign events other days.

Daniel Ponder, political science professor at Drury University, said Carson's move to interrupt his campaign for a book tour likely won't affect his campaign in any substantial way. Ponder said it's just another way to get Carson out in the public.