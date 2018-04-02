Carter County Collector Resigns Amid Probe

VAN BUREN, Mo. - A southeast Missouri county's collector has resigned as law enforcers investigate nearly $4,000 in missing property tax revenue.

The Daily American Republic of Poplar Bluff reports that Jennifer Clark-Williams stepped down Tuesday from the post she has held since 1999.

The newspaper reports that a recently released state audit flagged the allegedly missing money.

The collector's office is closed until the county's commissioners decide how to proceed, and the presiding commissioner says a new collector will be appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon to serve until the 2014 election.

Clark-Williams' attorney, Keith French, says his client regrets having to resign. But he says that because of the audit's release and the criminal investigation, Clark-Williams feels it's in the public's best interest.