Carthage City Worker Stole 65 Thousand Dollars from City Court Funds

CARTHAGE (AP) - A former Carthage city worker has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $65,000 in city court funds. Amy Harrison entered the pleas Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The Joplin Globe reported that Harrison received a suspended a 10-year prison sentence, and was ordered to spend 45 days in jail and five years on probation.

Assistant prosecutor Kimberly Fisher said it appears all the city's loss of $64,682 will be covered by an insurance bond, so the state is not seeking restitution. But, if any of the money is not covered, Harrison will be expected to cover that amount. Harrison was accused of trying to hide the thefts by falsifying reports and shifting money between court funds.