Carthage Council Candidate Dies But Name Still on Ballot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - For the second time in two years, a candidate for the Carthage City Council has died too close to the election to have his name removed from the ballot. City Clerk Lynn Campbell says 83-year-old Wayne Walter's name will be on the April 5 ballot for the Ward 2 council seat, although he died Feb. 9.

The Carthage Press reported Thursday that if Walter wins the election, Mayor Mike Harris will appoint someone to fill the first year of the two-year term. The seat will be up for re-election in

2012.

In 2010, Mike Riley ran for the Ward 4 seat but died just before the election. A replacement was named for one year, and the final year of the term is up for election in April.