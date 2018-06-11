Carthage couple to stand trial in abuse of month-old baby

CARTHAGE (AP) - A judge has ordered a southwest Missouri couple to stand trial on charges accusing them of battering their 1-month-old son.

The Joplin Globe reports that Jasper County Associate Circuit Judge Joe Hensley found probable cause at a preliminary hearing Wednesday for Brandon and Anna Sanders to stand trial on two counts each of child abuse and single counts of child endangerment.

They're accused of breaking four of the infant's ribs and both his legs in October 2014.

Terra Frazier, a child abuse pediatrician at Children's Mercy Hospital, testified at the hearing that the boy had bruises on his face, chest and arms, and fractures of his ribs and legs and that the injuries indicated child abuse.

Lawyers listed for the Sanders didn't immediately return messages seeking comment early Thursday.