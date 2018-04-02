Carthage Hospital Expands After Joplin Tornado

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - A Carthage hospital is doubling its capacity and hiring more help to handle demand created when a Joplin hospital was destroyed by the May 22 tornado. McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital plans to use several employees of St. John's Medical Center in Joplin. The Carthage hospital is expanding from 25 beds to an anticipated 52 beds.

A total of 70 St. John's employees went through orientation in Carthage on Monday and Tuesday. They'll join the 438 full-time employees at McCune-Brooks. CEO Bob Copeland tells The Carthage Press that the expansion will continue for at least 2 1/2 years while St. John's is rebuilt in Joplin. He says the 70 employees from St. John's will still be employed by Mercy St. John's, which will bill McCune-Brooks for their services.