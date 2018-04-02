Caruthersville Awaits Record Crest

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Mississippi River continues to rise in Caruthersville, but is generally going down elsewhere in Missouri. The river level has already set a new record in Caruthersville and was a 47.2 feet Thursday afternoon. It is expected to crest Sunday at 49.5 feet, just a half-foot below the top of the floodwall protecting the community of 6,700.

The Missouri National Guard is building a wall of sandbags and earthen berms behind the floodwall for extra protection in case water rises above the wall. Meanwhile, a Southeast Missouri State University professor estimated Thursday that the Army Corps of Engineers' decision to blast a hole in the Birds Point levee will cause Mississippi County, Mo., to lose more than 500 jobs and $93 million in revenue through the end of 2011.