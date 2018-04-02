Case Ends For Deputy Tied to Sheriff in Meth Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Criminal charges against a southeast Missouri deputy tied to the meth case against the sheriff have been dropped.

Steffanie Kearbey was the Carter County chief deputy under Sheriff Tommy Adams. Both were arrested in April - Adams on a methamphetamine distribution charge and Kearbey for receiving stolen property.

Kearbey was accused of selling a gun taken from the sheriff's department evidence room and stealing a duffel bag of coins from a house.

But prosecutor Rocky Kingree told The Associated Press on Friday that the Missouri State Highway Patrol has refused to provide him with evidence needed to pursue the case, including recordings of interviews with Kearbey and reports from those interviews.

Messages left with the patrol were not returned.

Adams, meanwhile, faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.