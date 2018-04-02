Casey Anthony Murder Trial Closings Set For Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Jurors in the Casey Anthony murder trial may not be seeing any Fourth of July fireworks on what's going to be a working holiday weekend.



After having yesterday off, they'll be back in a Florida courtroom to hear closing arguments, get instructions from the judge and begin deliberations. The judge has said he expects to

have them working July 4 too, trying to decide whether the Florida woman is guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008.



The state rested its case Friday, after prosecutors called witnesses to bolster their contention that the woman's mother couldn't have been home to perform Internet searches for a harmful

chemical, as she had claimed. Casey Anthony is charged with first-degree murder in her

daughter Caylee's death. If convicted, she could face the death penalty.