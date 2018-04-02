Cashing in with Geocaching

All you need is a GPS unit, a car and a little bit of time. We would catch up to Dr. Gail Ludwig, the area's expert on geocaching, to find out exactly what it is.

"Geocaching is like a treasure hunt, but its a treasure hunt that uses geographic coordinates. It could be latitude, or longitude, or any other type of coordinate that is available today to find treasures," Dr. Ludwig eplained. "There's a network of satellites that are in orbit around the earth and these satellites send out signals and the little GPS unit basically picks up these signals and can measure the amount of time it takes the signal to go from the satellite to the G-P-S unit."

We logged on to Geocaching.com and found the coordinates for the nearest treasure, also called a cash. The coordinates on the GPS unit have led us to Peace Park, where a cache is supposedly hidden. With clues hinting to "think like a squirrel," we figured it was up in a tree.

Inside the cache is a log and a few trinkets.

"There's a yo-yo, some pins, some money, a bottle opener...If you want to take one of these things, which is perfectly appropriate, then you leave something. So the contents of the cache changes overtime and it's really pretty neat."

You can get a GPS unit for as little as $90.