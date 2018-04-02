Casino Money May Go to Schools

JEFFERSON CITY - An announcement planned to be made sometime this week by Missouri's state auditor will determine whether more casino money is going to education. Major casinos promised to do this in 2008, as they spent millions getting voters to lift loss limits at gaming centers.

The ballot measure, called Proposition A, passed overwhelmingly, even though no education groups actually endorsed it. It removed the five hundred dollar loss limit at casinos.

The gaming industry said more revenue equals more money for schools.

Now, state auditor Susan Montee says she's releasing an audit of Prop. A's effects Thursday.

The recession has hammered the casino industry. Seven of Missouri's 11 casinos that have been around for more than a year saw revenues fall in August from a year earlier.