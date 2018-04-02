Casinos attribute higher arrest totals to better training

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Nearly 10 million fewer people walked through the doors of Missouri's casinos in 2015 than in 2010, but the number of arrests at those facilities has nearly doubled in that time.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. John Hotz says the increased arrests can be attributed largely to better training of security and staff. He says the most common arrests at casinos are for stealing, underage patrons trying to gamble, trespassing and outstanding warrants.

Missouri Baptist Convention spokesman Don Hinkle says the spiking arrest numbers are proof that casinos are bad for families.

Troy Stremming, a spokesman for Ameristar casinos in Kansas City and St. Louis, says the arrest numbers show that casinos are not a good place for people who are up to no good.