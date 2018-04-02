Cass County Officials Identify Body in Cemetery

By: The Associated Press

PECULIAR (AP) - Cass County officials say a body found near a western Missouri cemetery was that of a 25-year-old man from Peculiar.

A witness called authorities Wednesday to report seeing a body near the Wills Cemetery in rural Peculiar. The Cass County sheriff's office on Thursday identified the victim as Forrest D. Fuller, and said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff Dwight Diehl says in a news release that it appeared Fuller had been shot. He was dead at the scene.

A special team of investigators began working on the case Thursday.