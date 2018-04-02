Cassel Rallies Chiefs for 28-24 Win at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Cassel threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns, and Kansas City scored the final 21 points to pull out a 28-24 victory over the winless Indianapolis Colts.

Dwayne Bowe and Steve Breaston each caught two TD passes to give the Chiefs (2-3) their first win at Indianapolis. The 17-point comeback matched the biggest comeback in team history.

With Peyton Manning watching from the sideline, Curtis Painter had a brilliant first half. He was 12 of 17 for 237 yards with two TDs and a quarterback rating of 152.2 as the Colts (0-5) built a 24-7 lead.

But Cassel found Breaston for a 16-yard TD pass just before halftime and Bowe on a 5-yard score with 40 seconds left in the third quarter to get the Chiefs within 24-21. Then, with 5:15 left in the game, Breaston caught the 11-yard go-ahead score.