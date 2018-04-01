Cassidy King Requests New Judge

HUNTSVILLE - Cassidy King, accused of leaving her baby's body in a pond outside of a small town in Randolph County, requested a new judge Wednesday. King pleaded not guilty to abandonment of a corpse on May 11.

King's attorney requested a new judge and venue during a short hearing before Randolph County Circuit Judge Scott Hayes.

The Randolph County Prosecutor has charged King with abandonment of a corpse after her baby was found outside of Higbee on Mother's Day.

King's request for a new judge now goes to the Missouri Supreme Court. That decision could take three to four weeks or even longer.