Cat Caught on Camera Confirmed as Cougar

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CHILLICOTHE - Mountain lions seem to be returning to the state. The Missouri Mountain Lion Response Team confirms the ninth and 10th sightings of the big cats in the state since 1994. Joe Neis of Chillicothe set a motion sensor on a digital camera that photographed a cougar in Livingston County on Dec. 7. Most native Missouri mountain lions were wiped out by hunting and habitat loss by the late 1800s, with the last one killed in 1927 until a hunter in southeast Missouri wounded a deer Nov. 18, 1999. The next day he found the deer partly eaten and covered with leaves and brush. Wildlife experts concluded a mountain lion killed the wounded deer.