Catalytic Converter Thefts

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - More and more thieves are looking underneath cars instead of breaking into them as catalytic converters become more valuable. Springfield police say the converters contain platinum, a precious metal that can be resold. Police spokesman Grant Story said the department has noticed an increase in converter thefts at businesses with large, open parking lots. Story urged the public to be aware and call police if they see something suspicious. The converters are located underneath a vehicle in the exhaust system. They reduce harmful gases. Experts say a thief can get up to 140-dollars for a newer converter, depending on the platinum content.