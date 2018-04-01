Catholic Group Calls for KC Bishop Finn to Resign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A national Catholic organization is pushing for Bishop Robert Finn to resign after he became the highest-ranking U.S. church official convicted of a crime related to the child sexual abuse scandal.

The Kansas City Star reported that the National Survivor Advocates Coalition made the demand during a news conference Sunday in downtown Kansas City. Coalition chairwoman Kristine Ward says a criminally convicted bishop "cannot lead."

Finn leads the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. He was convicted earlier this month of one misdemeanor for failing to report child abuse suspicions.

The charges stem from a case in which church officials knew about child porn photos on a priest's computer but didn't turn him in until six months later.

A diocese spokesman says the bishop continues to focus on his work.