Catholic Newspaper Draws Rebuke from Bishop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City-based newspaper known for unflinching coverage of the Catholic church scandal was rebuked by the area bishop after calling for his ouster.

The National Catholic Reporter, an independent weekly, called for the removal or resignation of Bishop Robert Finn, leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. The newspaper's comments came after Finn was convicted of failing to report suspected child abuse by a priest.

Finn said in a recent editorial in the diocese newspaper that parishioner anger is growing over the NCR's challenges to Catholic orthodoxy on various topics.

The battle illustrates tensions between U.S. bishops and groups that call themselves Catholic but that aren't sanctioned by the church.

NRC editor Dennis Coday says the newspaper serves an important role.