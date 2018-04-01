Catholic Order Chooses Developer

O'FALLON- A 161-year-old Roman Catholic order of nuns chooses a developer to help create a master plan for its historic 42-acre campus in O'Fallon, St. Louis suburb. The Sisters of the Most Precious Blood chose McEagle Properties over seven other contenders to develop its master plan. Sister Fran Raia says the development will allow the convent's 103 resident nuns -- many who served in missions around the world -- to continue living on the property in new independent, assisted retirement facilities. McEagle president Chris McKee says caring for the nuns is the most important aspect of developing the order's campus. Eventually, the development could include condominiums, single-family homes and main-street style retail and office space.