Catholic Priest Indicted for Pornography

KANSAS CITY - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced a Roman Catholic priest was indicted by a federal grand jury for child pornography.

Shawn Ratigan, 45, of Independence, Mo., was charged in a 13 count indictment returned by a Kansas City, Mo. federal grand jury. Ratigan was the parish pastor at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kansas City, Mo. He was also chaplain to the Franciscan Sisters of the Holy Eucharist in Independence, Mo.

The indictment says Ratigan exploited five minor victims to produce sexually explicit pictures of them. The victims are from two to 12 years old. The exploitation allegedly occurred at several locations, one of which was a church choir loft.

Ratigan could serve up to 30 years in federal prison.