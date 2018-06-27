Cattle Feed With A Kick
A new MU study looks at how it may help calves grow faster. The concept starts with a feed mixture, adds supplement, and finally the glycerin, a byproduct from biodiesel fuel plants. Biodiesel fuel is made from vegetable oil, like soybean oil. The vegetable oil breaks down into 90 percent biodiesel fuel and 10 percent glycerin or glycerol. The leftover Glycerin is what interests researchers.
Missouri has several biodiesel plants including one in Mexico, which can produce 30 million gallons of biodiesel a year.
"For each gallon of biodiesel production, there's about 3/4 of a pound of crude glycerol that's produced so the plants that make biodiesel have to find an outlet for the crude glycerol," said Monty Kerley, MU Professor. "One of the best outlets for crude glycerol is using as an animal feed."
Different amounts of glycerin are added to the cattle feed. The calves eat 0, 5, 10 or 20 percent glycerin in their daily diet. Researchers want to find out how glycerin affects the growth of calves. In the MU study, calves will eat feed mixed with glycerin for 120 days, to determine the optimal amount of glycerin to maximize animal growth.
"What we're doing with our research is we're looking at different levels of glycerol so what we'll be able to do is tell producers who are raising cattle the best level of glycerol to use and what the value of glycerol is compared to other feed stuffs," Kerley said.
Kerley says Europe already mixes glycerin with cattle feed. Researchers will also see if Glycerin improves meat quality. Study results will come out in late fall of next year.
Missouri has several biodiesel plants including one in Mexico, which can produce 30 million gallons of biodiesel a year.
"For each gallon of biodiesel production, there's about 3/4 of a pound of crude glycerol that's produced so the plants that make biodiesel have to find an outlet for the crude glycerol," said Monty Kerley, MU Professor. "One of the best outlets for crude glycerol is using as an animal feed."
Different amounts of glycerin are added to the cattle feed. The calves eat 0, 5, 10 or 20 percent glycerin in their daily diet. Researchers want to find out how glycerin affects the growth of calves. In the MU study, calves will eat feed mixed with glycerin for 120 days, to determine the optimal amount of glycerin to maximize animal growth.
"What we're doing with our research is we're looking at different levels of glycerol so what we'll be able to do is tell producers who are raising cattle the best level of glycerol to use and what the value of glycerol is compared to other feed stuffs," Kerley said.
Kerley says Europe already mixes glycerin with cattle feed. Researchers will also see if Glycerin improves meat quality. Study results will come out in late fall of next year.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
in
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville woman is facing multiple charges of statutory sodomy. Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A couple of Boone County organizations are offering free HIV tests in response to a national campaign and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
in