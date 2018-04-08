Cattle in the Cold

"We're making the best of it," said John Harrison. "We haven't got any over supply, but I don't know of anybody or any cattle that really been treated bad", said John Harrison.

They may not treated bad but it does affect them financially.

"So, what's happened is that people who normally buy hay for $20 or $25 a bale for this time of year, it's $30, $40... I hear $50 a bale", said David Fenton.

Paying more on hay hurts for some ranchers.

"Well, it's a struggle for any independent producer right now especially on the hay shortage and the fuel... We haven't rebounded from the fuel costs this last summer. All this adds up to hurt the bottom line", said Charles Ausfahl.

Now Harrison says how bad this may get for him and other ranchers will depend on how long this stormy winter season lasts.