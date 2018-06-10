Cattle Rustlers Hit Hallsville

It happened on a farm off Zion Church Road, where someone stole 21 head of cattle.

"He had them pinned up," said Sgt. Mike Stubbs of the Boone County Sheriff's Department. "Someone cut the gate lock and removed the stock into a trailer or truck, and helped themselves to his cattle, rustled them, if you will."

"The owner of the stolen cattle did not wish to be interviewed," added Stubbs. "He says that all he cares about now is getting his cattle back, which is understandable, considering their estimated value is almost $17,000."

The heifer heist is the first cattle theft reported in the county this year, but it's not the first in the state. The Missouri Cattlemen's Association says thefts have been more common in the past few years, so it's trying to round up the rustlers.

"We're working with the governor's office, the Department of Public Safety, the Highway Patrol, the Sheriff's Association, along with the Missouri Department of Agriculture," explained Brent Bryent, of the Cattlemen's Association, "first, to train law enforcement around the state on livestock theft in particular."

Authorities suggested cattle owners use ear tags or brands to help identify their stock.