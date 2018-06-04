Cattle Rustling Continues in Southwest Missouri

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) - Jasper County authorities are investigating the latest in a string of cattle thefts in southwest Missouri. Deputies say 18 cattle were stolen last week from a rural area near Sarcoxie. KYTV reports 17 of the cattle were calves with an average weight of 550 pounds. The adult cow has an "LM" brand on its left hip.

Two people suspected of stealing cattle at the Salem Livestock Auction were arrested last Wednesday. Earlier this month, Greene County deputies said seven calves were stolen from a farm near Willard.

Officials across the region estimate that up to 200 head of cattle have been stolen in the past two years, creating a potential loss of $200,000.