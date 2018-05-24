Cause of death unknown for body found in Callaway County lake

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The cause of death for a body found Tuesday night was ruled accidental.

A spokesperson with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said authorities won't know the official cause of death of 55-year-old Mark Wenkel of Holts Summit for another six to eight weeks.

Authorities were initially dispatched to Copper Road south of Holts Summit to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on private property. Shortly after a resident discovered Wenkel's body in a nearby lake.