Cause of Fire Discovered

According to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department, fire investigators found out the fire began in the attached garage. The cause of the fire was determined to be discarded smoking materials placed in a trash bag and the bag placed in the garage. It is estimated that the home is a complete loss with damage to the home, contents, vehicles, and the neighbor's home. The estimate is between a $100,000 and $150,000 loss. The house fire was at 509 Banks Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find the attached garage and attic on fire. The house was quickly searched, and no on was found inside. The three vehicles parked in the driveway all were damaged by the fire. The occupants of the home, Robert Turner and his family, had left their home early this morning for a family trip.