Cause of Fire that Killed Two Brothers Still Unknown

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Nearly eight months after a house fire killed two brothers in Springfield, investigators are still trying to determine a cause.

The fire on May 18 killed 24-year-old Keith Gray and 29-year-old Roger Gray. Three other people made it out of the house.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Fire Marshal Phil Noah said in July that the fire was not caused by electrical or gas malfunctions.

Assistant Fire Chief Randy Villines said this week the department had not ruled out any other possible causes, including arson.

The Greene County medical examiner says the brothers died from carbon monoxide but the manner of death was still undetermined.