Cause of Missouri Fire That Killed Five May Never Be Known

WHEATON - Authorities in southwest Missouri say they may never know what started a fire that killed five people at an apartment building on Thanksgiving morning.

KYTV reports the Barry County sheriff's department and the Missouri fire marshal announced Friday they've been unable to pinpoint the cause of the blaze at the Blue Ridge Apartments in Wheaton.

Investigators say there's no evidence the fire was intentionally set, but the damage was so extensive that the source of the blaze can't be found.

The fire broke out sometime after 3 a.m. on Nov. 22. The victims have been identified as a 54-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man in one apartment, and a 43-year-old woman, her 8-year-old son and a man in his 20's in another unit.