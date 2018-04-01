Cave Explorer Found Dead

ANTONIA (AP) - An Imperial area man has died while exploring a Jefferson County cave. Antonia fire fighters found the body of 45-year-old Dave Wiegand yesterday at the bottom of the 100-foot-deep cave. Larry Cole, a friend of Wiegand, said Wiegand's wife accompanied him to the cave and went to get help when she could no longer hear him. Cole came to the cave and talked to Wiegand, who said he was all right. But by the time Cole returned with emergency personnel, Wiegand was no longer responding. He says he's afraid his friend wandered off a 30-foot drop-off while lost in the dark. The father of two was known to explore nearby caves, looking for arrow heads and other Native American artifacts.