Celebrated black ragtime pianist's home to be opened

COLUMBIA (AP) — A restored 1904 piano will be the focus of a celebrated ragtime pianist's home.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the Haines Brothers piano was one of the practice pianos for John William "Blind" Boone.

Boone grew up in the Columbia home from 1889 until his death in 1927.

Steven Fair, an independent piano technician and a member of the Piano Technicians Guild, repaired the piano so it would be playable.

It will be at the center of Boone's home, which will open for the first time Sunday since undergoing renovations beginning in 2001.

The Boone County Historical Society will present a plaque marking the house as historic.

Fair says the Sharp End Heritage Committee will recognize the house as part of the African American Heritage trail.