Celebration Honors Teachers

COLUMBIA - About 1,000 teaching instructors and those interested in teaching attended the Celebration of Teaching at MU Tuesday. Keynote speaker Sir Ken Robinson addressed teaching creativity in higher education.

Robin Remington taught Political Science at MU. She said the workshop was inspiring and impressive. "I think creativity is not something that you put into somebody's head," Remington said. "It is something that emerges out of their interaction if you are in the teaching capacity with you."

This is the third year for this event. Danna Vessell, an organizing committee member, said the number of attendees doubled that of last year. "There are some tremendous instructors," Vessell said. "So it's recognition of that. It's also a chance for professional development and sharing with colleagues."

The celebration includes two-days of workshops and discussion sessions. Wednesday's celebration will feature a reception to honor campus authors at Mizzou.