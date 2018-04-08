Celebrities in Town for Joplin School Supply Drive

COLUMBIA - ESPN Sportscenter Anchor John Anderson kicked off a Joplin school supply drive Sunday, in addition to a number of other fundraising activities part of the John Anderson Celebrity Golf Invitational.

The Anderson Family Charitable Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Joplin schools to help teachers and students rebuild and restock their classrooms in the fall.

The event will continue to raise money for the Anderson Family Charitable Foundation and The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

Anderson, a 1987 Mizzou graduate, cited his family's background in education as one of the reasons for picking a supply drive to help out Joplin.

The drive will continue Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the County Club of Missouri. The Second Annual John Anderson Celebrity Golf Invitational is on Tuesday. KOMU 8 will carry live coverage of the foundation's check presentation in Joplin, on KOMU 8 News First at Five and KOMU 8 News at Six.