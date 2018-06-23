Cell Phone Battery

Twenty-three-year-old Marlon Brando Gill is charged with first-degree assault, a felony. He has not been arrested. The case at first was considered something of a joke when it was reported that the woman, Melinda Abell, had swallowed it herself during an argument with her boyfriend. Court documents say Abell told detectives that Gill, forced her from her house in Blue Springs early Friday morning and made her go with him in his vehicle. She says Gill began screaming at her and demanded her cell phone--then grabbed her by the mouth and shoved the cell phone into her mouth until it became lodged in her throat.