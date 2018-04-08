Cell Phone Charges

Michael Pinkerton is accused of taking about 80 photographs of ten women and girls in October and November at a Target store in Kansas City. Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White says he filed felony charges against Pinkerton because he allegedly photographed four victims on two occasions without their consent. Pinkerton's being held on $5,000 bond. No date has been set for Pinkerton to appear in Clay County on the criminal charges filed yesterday. White says Pinkerton allegedly lay on the floor of the men's dressing room and took the photographs as the women used a nearby dressing stall.