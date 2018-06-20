Cell Phone Movie Reception

Festival winner Mike Potter's movie, "Cheat," took only 30 minutes to shoot. It stars his grandparents, Fred and Rosemary.

"Cheat" was one of 178 entries in Ithaca College's CellFlix Festival. Other finalists put their cellphone cameras on escalators and under trains. But Potter's 30-second love story won the $5,000 prize.

Some of us have enough trouble just making a call, let alone a movie, on our cellphones. But, Potter's already issuing a challenge after winning his first award.

"I challenge Mr. Steven Spielberg, Spielberg the great storyteller, the great filmmaker, to cellphone film battle. Even ET didn't know how to use a cellphone. ET phone home! Steven Spielberg phone Mike Potter! Let's take away the big budget and big-name actors and compete on a smaller screen, and smaller pictures."

Now, that's something Norma Desmond knew a thing or two about. She used to be in silent movies.