Census Data Available Soon

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri residents can view Census data collected in 2010 Thursday afternoon. The Census Bureau is expected to send out a news release at about 2 p.m. The governor and Missouri legislature currently have access to the information.

The data will include population totals, details on races, and voting ages for different parts of the state. The Census Bureau should provide data to each state no later than April 1, 2011.

Unlike Missouri, not every state is receiving this information today. Only 16 states have their Census data as of February 18, 2011.

The bureau says they are releasing data on a "flow basis" for the rest of February and March.