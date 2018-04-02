Census Data to Answer Redistricting Question

JEFFERSON CITY - One of Missouri's Congressional Districts is in jeopardy on Tuesday while officials wait to hear if its population is high enough to keep the current nine districts. The 2010 Census data is scheduled to be released at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C. If the state's population is low Missouri would lose a seat, then the state would have one less vote for the president in the electoral college.



If the change takes place it could make Democrats unhappy. The Republican-led state legislature would draw the new district boundaries based on the census data. Congressional districts are redrawn every ten years.



The last time Missouri lost a district was 30 years ago in 1980.