Centene chooses Ferguson to expand

FERGUSON (AP) - Political leaders are lauding Centene Corp. for its decision to expand in Ferguson, Missouri, and hope the development leads to a "domino effect" to benefit the community hard hit by unrest in the wake of the shooting death of Michael Brown.

Centene announced this week that it chose Ferguson for an expansion that will create 200 new jobs. The company is still working to secure a three-acre location. Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat, is helping Centene search for employees.

Chappelle-Nadal, speaking to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, lauded the move, saying Centene could have located the new plant anywhere. Both U.S. senators from Missouri, Democrat Claire McCaskill and Republican Roy Blunt, also applauded the decision by Centene.