Center Stage Hosts Free Dance Lessons

COLUMBIA- Center Stage started its first day of dance lessons Monday for kindergarten through fifth graders.

According to Center Stage, the main goal is to provide free dance lessons for children in the Columbia Public Schools that may not have the opportunity otherwise.

President Sarah Herington said Center Stage ia a really great program all based on donations and helpfrom people in the community.

College students who are educational majors from the University of Missouri teach the classes. The students meet one hour each week on the MU campus. During the year, the children put on two recitals to showcase their talent.